WTSP
Close

National Coffee Day at McDonald's!

Bob Conigliaro from McDonald's joins GDTB live in studio.

Great Day Tampa Bay , WTSP 9:39 AM. EDT September 29, 2017

In late August, McDonald's relaunched its McCafé experience, introducing a new look, new café-quality espresso beverages and expanded its retail offerings. The new McCafé features three new espresso-based specialty beverages which include:The Caramel Macchiato,The Cappuccino, and the Americano. McDonald’s is also expanding the McCafé presence in retail. Coming in early 2018, McDonald's new ready-to-drink, bottled McCafé Frappé line, in caramel, mocha and vanilla flavor blends, will be available in grocery stores and other retailers nationwide. Go to mcdonalds.com for more details
 

© 2017 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories