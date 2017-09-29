National Coffee Day at McDonald's!

In late August, McDonald's relaunched its McCafé experience, introducing a new look, new café-quality espresso beverages and expanded its retail offerings. The new McCafé features three new espresso-based specialty beverages which include:The Caramel Macchiato,The Cappuccino, and the Americano. McDonald’s is also expanding the McCafé presence in retail. Coming in early 2018, McDonald's new ready-to-drink, bottled McCafé Frappé line, in caramel, mocha and vanilla flavor blends, will be available in grocery stores and other retailers nationwide. Go to mcdonalds.com for more details



