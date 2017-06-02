National Donut Day is Such a Sweet Celebration!

Today is National Donut Day, so we called on our Tastykake Dessert Diva, Jana Beasley to showcase a few quick, simple and scrumptious semi-homemade recipes from the Tastykake Kitchen that are perfect for celebrating the day. Check out tastykake.com or visit Tastkykake's Facebook page for more recipes from the Tastykake Kitchen. You can also follow Tastykake on Instagram and Twitter. You can find Tastykake at any Publix or Walmart in the Tampa area

© 2017 WTSP-TV