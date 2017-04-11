National Pet Day with Datz Dough.

Yes, It's National Pet Day but who says the pet owners can’t celebrate. The Humane Society started a young professionals networking group called Tampa Tails and the next event is at Datz on Wednesday, April 19. It’s an event where networking and happy hour ties into adoptions and animals. Most of the members of Tampa Tails have adopted their pets from the Humane Society or are looking to adopt in the near future. The group also encourages volunteering at the shelter to share all that the local chapter of Humane Society does for animals in our community. Gina Moccio from Datz and Nash Mccutcheon from the Humane Society of Tampa Bay joined Great Day Tampa Bay with details. For more information about Tampa Tails, the young professionals networking group, visit Tampa Tails.com



