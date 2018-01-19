Need A Hug?

A certain group of 1st – 6th graders are making the world a better place. They Have fed thousands, cleaned up neighborhoods and delivered supplies after natural disasters. These kids delivered Christmas to an entire town in SC, tracked down Katrina survivor Myra Engram after hearing she flooded again and fed her entire neighborhood, gave her furniture and appliances and school supplies to nearby schools. Now they are tasked with trying to unify the world with Hugs! They are going after the world record for the largest hug. They need 10,501 to do it but they are aiming for 12,000. To get involved, go to bighugday.com

© 2018 WTSP-TV