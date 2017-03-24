New Auto Techology that will Wow!

It's safe to say that technology is changing the way we live, and nowhere is that more evident than in our automobiles. We've all seen some amazing technology in expensive new cars that have plenty of 'WOW' power for consumer. Now, however, there is affordable wireless iPhone technology that can connect most cars to an app that provides amazing services that can make driving safer and more efficient. Today, Tech journalist Paul Hochman reviewed the Verizon Humx App and device and many of its special options. He also broke down the ways that technology is becoming more important than ever when driving. For more info go to hum.com

