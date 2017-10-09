New CBS Comedy: 9JKL!

9JKL stars Mark Feuerstein is in a new CBS Series where this family comedy is inspired by his real life. Josh Roberts is a new divorcé and actor between projects who moves home to New York to regroup, living in an apartment sandwiched between his doting, meddlesome parents on one side and his brother, sister-in-law and their new baby on the other. Josh's well-intentioned mom, Judy, is so excited to have her beloved son home after his 12 years in Los Angeles that she bribes their doorman, Nick, to secretly call her every time Josh comes up the elevator so she can greet him in the hallway. Series Premiered Monday, Oct 2nd 8:30/7:30c, the second episode airs Monday, October 9, 8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT

