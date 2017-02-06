WTSP
New Comedy Superior Donuts

Great Day Tampa Bay , WTSP 10:02 AM. EST February 06, 2017

Superior Donuts, starring  Judd Hirsch, Jermaine Fowler, and Katey Sagal is a comedy about the owner of a small donut shop that’s located in a quickly gentrifying Chicago neighborhood. Hirsch plays Arthur, a gruff, to the point Chicagoan who refuses to sell newfangled cronuts and macchiatos or renovate his dated shop that hasn’t changed since it opened in 1969. That all changes when enterprising go-getter Franco, played by Fowler, fast talks his way into Arthur’s life as his new (and only) employee, and convinces him that he can bring the shop – and Arthur – into the 21st century. Hirsch and Fowler joined Great Day Tampa Bay to talk about their new exciting CBS comedy that just took to the air ways February 2nd.

