WTSP
Close

New Flooring is Easy, Inexpensive, and Quickly Done When You Use 50 Floor

Michelle Edmonds with 50 Floors joins Great Day Tampa Bay live in studio.

Great Day Tampa Bay , WTSP 9:39 AM. EDT July 21, 2017

Summer is a great time to get that new flooring you’ve been putting off. 50 Floor has everything from wood, to tile, to carpets. They’ll hook you up with a designer to help pick what’s best for your home. And if you mention ‘Great Day,’ you’ll get $100 off the job. Plus, this month’s special offer includes 60% OFF ALL MATERIAL, a deal that you just can’t pass up. The deal runs through the end of July so call 877-50-FLOOR or 877-50-35667 or go to 50floor.com

© 2017 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories