New Flooring is Easy, Inexpensive, and Quickly Done When You Use 50 Floor

Summer is a great time to get that new flooring you’ve been putting off. 50 Floor has everything from wood, to tile, to carpets. They’ll hook you up with a designer to help pick what’s best for your home. And if you mention ‘Great Day,’ you’ll get $100 off the job. Plus, this month’s special offer includes 60% OFF ALL MATERIAL, a deal that you just can’t pass up. The deal runs through the end of July so call 877-50-FLOOR or 877-50-35667 or go to 50floor.com

© 2017 WTSP-TV