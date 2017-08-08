New in Theaters This September, The LEGO NINJAGO Movie

The new animated adventure in Warner Bros. Pictures' LEGO® franchise, "The LEGO NINJAGO® Movie” hits Theaters September 22nd starring a host of popular names. Three of the big screen adventures stars Lloyd, Nya and Master Wu are in town for the next few days meeting and greeting fans and joined Great Day Tampa Bay to promote some events. The characters will be doing an appearance at the Lowery Park Zoo on Wednesday and August 9th and at the Tampa Bay Rays Game on Sunday, August 13. In this big-screen NINJAGO adventure, Master Builder Lloyd, aka the Green Ninja, along with his friends, are all secret ninja warriors. Led by Master Wu, they must defeat evil warlord Garmadon, The Worst Guy Ever, who also happens to be Lloyd's dad. Click the Link to view the trailer: The LEGO NINJAGO Movie - Trailer

© 2017 WTSP-TV