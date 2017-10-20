New Italian Restaurant at Locale Market!

It's been nearly three years since chefs Michael Mina and Don Pintabona launched St. Petersburg's one-of-a-kind Locale Market. Now, the wildly popular restaurant above Locale Market is expanding with a new name and a new menu. FarmTable Kitchen is now FarmTable Cucina. Michael Mina and Don Pintabona joined Great Day Tampa Bay with all the details. Here’s a recipe of the seafood pasta the chefs made in the Great Day Tampa Bay kitchen:

Ingredients:

Fennel Fronds for Garnish

1 1/2 C Pomodoro Sauce

2 T Calabrian Chile Paste

1 1/2 C Braised Baby Octopus

2 C Poached Rock Shrimp

1 C Smoked Swordfish Belly

1 1/2 C Sun Dried Tomato

1 lbs Squid Ink Tagliatelle

1/4 C Italian Bread Crumbs

Directions

1) Drop pasta in boiling salted water, and ensure the pasta is not sticking to itself.

2) In a medium sautee pan, warm pomodoro and chile paste through, and add seafood. Taste and adjust seasoning.

3) Remove and drain cooked pasta, and add to the sauce.

4) Toss all ingredients together to ensure proper coating of the pasta.

5) Portion into 4 warm pasta dishes, and garnish with the breadcrumbs and fennel fronds.

