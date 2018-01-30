New location for Earth Fare

Earth Fare exists to help shoppers live longer, healthier, happier lives by taking control of their health through food choices, which doesn't have to be expensive. Earth Fare's spokesperson, Laurie Aker joined Great Day Tampa Bay to share tips on how a family can clean up their diet while still staying on budget.

Aker also shared exciting news of a brand new Earth Fare location in the Lakewood Ranch area of Tampa Bay. Shoppers in that area can now experience Earth Fare and take advantage of great deals as part of the grand-opening celebration. Go to earthfare.com for more information and resources on how to lead a healthy lifestyle.

