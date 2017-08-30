New Locations for Dedicated Senior Medical Centers!

Finding good medical care for seniors can be tough. Luckily Tampa Bay is home to three, brand-new locations of Dedicated Senior Medical Center. With two locations, still in Lakeland, Dedicated wanted to take its concierge-style of medicine to Tampa Seniors. This modern medical facility prides itself on having physicians who are not only passionate about their professions, but who also take the time necessary with their patients – something Seniors deserve. Here are the three new Tampa locations:

855 South Highland Avenue, Clearwater, Florida 33756; (863) 225-0132.

901 22nd Ave South, St. Petersburg, Florida 33705; (863) 225-0132.

3128 E. Hillsborough Avenue, Tampa, Florida 33610; (813) 579-1769. For more information go to www.dedicated.care.

