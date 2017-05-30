New Sandwiches & New Technology!

GDTB host, Stephanie Webb, stopped by McDonalds to check out their new self-ordering kiosk and checked out their new Signature Branded sandwiches. For more on the new menu items and locations, www.mcdonalds.com
Host Stephanie Webb heads to McDonald's to check out the new High Tech kiosks at select McDonald's locations.
