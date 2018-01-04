New Showtime Series

Showtime is ready to kick off the new year with a new drama series, THE CHI, which explores the humanity behind the headlines sensationalizing the South Side of Chicago. It’s about a group of residents from the South Side of Chicago who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption. Two of the Executive Producers who hail from the Southside of Chicago, Emmy winner Lena Waithe and Oscar Winner Common, joined Great Day Tampa Bay with some inside scoop on "The Chi", which makes its on-air debut at 10 PM Sunday, January 7th on Showtime

