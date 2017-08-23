New Way to Test for Scoliosis

According to the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, over 6 million people in the U.S are affected with Scoliosis, with no known cause, early detection is key. Thanks to Shriners Hospitals for Children, parents can now check their child’s spine for possible signs of scoliosis with their new app, Spinescreen. Doctor Amer Samdani joined Great Day Tampa Bay with all the details. For more info, go to shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/scoliosis

© 2017 WTSP-TV