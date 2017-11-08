Nick Dukas set to perform!

Tampa Bay Magazine’s Margaret Word Burnside joined us to preview a big upcoming event.

Nick Dukas will perform his original songs and other songs with guest singers Jennifer Day Morrison, Olivia Romano and Tanya Lewis in Ruth Eckerd Hall's cabaret-style Murray Theatre in Clearwater. Margaret Word Burnside and Aaron Fodiman, publishers/editors of Tampa Bay Magazine will serve as masters of ceremonies to introduce the acts. For tickets, call (727) 791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.

