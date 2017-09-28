Ninth Annual Clearwater Super Boat National Championship Festival!

The Clearwater National Championship is typically one of the last events of the racing season for Miss GEICO program. The team participates in the Offshore Powerboat Association (OPA) and Super Boat International (SBI) racing series. Following the race in in Clearwater, Miss GEICO will compete on Nov. 6-12 at the 37th Annual SBI World Championships and Nov. 17-19 at the Englewood Beach Waterfest OPA World Championships in Englewood, FL. For more information on the Miss GEICO Racing Team, visit http://www.missgeicoracing.com. For more information on the 2017 Clearwater Super Boat National Championship Festival, visit http://www.clearwatersuperboat.com.



