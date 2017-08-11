No more sugar!

Research recently published from Boston University School of Medicine the Framingham Heart Study proves the theory that excess sugar -- especially the fructose in sports drinks, flavored coffee drinks, sweet tea, fruit juices and sodas -- might cause significant damage to the brain. Most people gravitate to sugar and sugary drinks at times during the day when they feel they need to stay mentally focused or energized, but The Herbal Pharmacist, David Foreman, says there are other ways we can drive energy to the brain that doesn’t shock it with sugar. David joined Great Day Tampa Bay today to give us his A-B-C-D’s of best nutrients that can help feed the brain while helping halt bad sugar habits. For more info, go to herbalpharmacist.com

