Noble Crust: Dirty Bird Chicken Wings

Executive Chef Rob Reinsmith is a Pinellas County native who spent several years working with some of the most noted chefs in New York City before returning to Tampa Bay to help open Noble Crust. Changing the menu with the seasons, he and his team combine farm-fresh flavors to craft creative dishes that make it difficult to taste where Italian ends and Southern begins. Chef Rob took over the Great Day Tampa Bay kitchen today in honor of the Big Game with a taste of some DIRTY BIRD CHICKEN WINGS! The “Dirty” has never tasted sooooo good. For more info, go to noble-crust.com

