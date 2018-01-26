Nova Rex Performs

With their brand new highly anticipated album release, "Nova Rex: Rock Star Roadshow" hitting the airwaves, NOVA REX brings the ultimate rock show to you!

Join them at Seminole Hard Rock Gasparilla Pirate Fest on Saturday January 27th for great fun and high adventure with 80's metal legends. You can also catch Nova Rex headlining at McDill Park on the Riverwalk in Tampa, FL before and after the parade. For more information, go to gasparillapiratefest.com. It's FREE to the public!

