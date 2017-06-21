Oh yes, a week to Eat!

Foodies, rejoice! Creative Loafing's Tampa Bay Restaurant Week is back for 10 days through June 25th! For a limited time, participating Tampa Bay area restaurants will offer three-course prix fixe menus (and additional special menu offerings—like exclusive Tito's Handmade Vodka and Stella Artois drink specials!) for only $30 or $45 per couple or person! All you have to do, is stop in at any participating restaurant and ask for the Tampa Bay Restaurant Week menu! In celebration of CL’s Restaurant Week, Pisces took over the Great Day Tampa Bay Kitchen to whip up some Sushi. For more info, go to cltampa.com/restaurantweek

