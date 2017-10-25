On Your Feet at The Straz!

On Your Feet! will play the Straz Center’s Morsani Hall, Oct. 24-29. Performances are Tuesday-Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Regularly priced tickets $45-$108, and may be purchased by calling 813.229.STAR (7827) or 800.955.1045 outside Tampa Bay, in person at the Straz Center Ticket Office or online at www.strazcenter.org. Handling fees will apply. For more information about the Straz Center and its upcoming events, please visit www.strazcenter.org

© 2017 WTSP-TV