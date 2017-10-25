WTSP
Close

On Your Feet at The Straz!

Alma Cuervo & Jason Martini join GDTB live in studio with details.

Great Day Tampa Bay , WTSP 9:25 AM. EDT October 25, 2017

On Your Feet! will play the Straz Center’s Morsani Hall, Oct. 24-29. Performances are Tuesday-Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Regularly priced tickets $45-$108, and may be purchased by calling 813.229.STAR (7827) or 800.955.1045 outside Tampa Bay, in person at the Straz Center Ticket Office or online at www.strazcenter.org. Handling fees will apply. For more information about the Straz Center and its upcoming events, please visit www.strazcenter.org

© 2017 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories