One of a kind Jewelry in time for Valentine's day!

Looking for unique jewelry to give your loved one for Valentine’s Day? Have you heard of Bourbon and Boweties? Bourbon and Boweties started when Carley Ochs made a few bracelets for family and friends with stones she brought back from China. One night, she wrapped wire around a red Solo cup and the first Bourbon and Boweties™ bangle was born. At the urging of friends, in August of 2012 Carley showed her jewelry to the owner of a store in Charleston, South Carolina, who immediately agreed to sell them and requested more. After only reaching out to a few more retailers, word of mouth has been the driving force of Bourbon and Boweties' growth. Bourbon and Boweties™ can now be found on the shelves of boutiques across the United States and in over 68 Nordstrom locations in the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada. Carly joined Great Day Tampa Bay today with all the details. For more info, go to www.bourbonandboweties.com



