Yep, he’s the one and only Mario Andretti!! He’s won just about every single race car race on the planet, once if not multiple times. To date 111 wins in all. Yep 111!

Stephanie gets the chance to chat with him leading up to this weekend’s huge Firestone Grand Prix St. Petersburg event. For more details go to www.gpstpete.com

© 2017 WTSP-TV