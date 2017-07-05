Orange is what we are known for, here in Florida!

Wear your orange to the eighth annual Dunedin Orange Festival to benefit the Dunedin Historical Museum and the Dunedin Chamber Foundation's educational programs. . Margaret Word Burnside, Publisher/Editor of Tampa Bay Magazine and Marsha Goins, one of the founders of the Orange Festival in Dunedin joined Great Day Tampa Bay with all the details. This family fun day and inaugural Orange Fest After Dark will have games and a water slide, O.J. samples, refreshments, entertainment, a Pin-Up Girl Contest, Craft Brew-Off and more, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 8th at Edgewater Park in Dunedin. For more info, go to www.dunedinorangefestival.com



