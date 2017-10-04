Our top 5 events this fall!

Pumpkins, corn mazes, apple cider. Fall is such an amazing time to get out with your family and enjoy time together. Miriam Cook with Family-Friendly Tampa Bay shares with Great Day Tampa Bay her must-see events this fall.

Family Friendly Tampa Bay shares events, deals and attractions with Tampa families through her blog and social media platforms. They do the research so you can spend less time searching online and more time doing fun things with your family. Whether you call Tampa home or you're visiting, familyfriendlytampabay.com will help you explore Tampa with their fun attraction guides, event calendar and deals. Here are her top 5 events in the Tampa Bay area this fall:

1. Corn mazes--Hunsader Farms in Bradenton

2. Busch Gardens Sesame Street Kids Weekends

Activity included in the price of admission

Saturdays & Sundays October 7 – 29, 11:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

3. Creatures of the Night at Tampa's Lowry Park Zoo

Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 6-28, 2017

Free for Zoo members. Event starts after 4 p.m.

4. Scarecrow Festival at Florida Pioneer Museum

$5 Admission, Children under 5 is Free

Saturday, Oct. 14th from 9am to 5pm

5. Florida Railroad Museum Pumpkin Patch Express

Oct 21, 28, 29th

$14.50 and up.

