Overwhelmed by Finances?

According to a recent survey of 1,500 millennials commissioned by Intuit Turbo, the majority of these individuals feel stressed and overwhelmed by their finances. Only 12 percent feel very prepared for their financial future, and less than half feel like they make enough to pay their bills and save for their future. The survey also found that nearly two-thirds of millennials are hesitant to discuss their financial situation with their friends out of embarrassment that they make less money or are ashamed of poor financial decisions in their past. Erin Lowry, author of “Broke Millennial: Stop Scraping by and Get Your Financial Life Together” and founder of the Broke Millennial website, joined Great Day to lend her advice. For more help, visit Erin’s site at brokemillennial.com

© 2018 WTSP-TV