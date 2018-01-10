When we last saw Paddington Brown, the little loving, digitally animated bear-person voiced by Ben Whishaw was happily settled into a new life with his adopted human family in London. But that was 2014. In Paddington 2 he is still settled in with the Brown family, and is a popular member of the community who spreads joy and marmalade wherever he goes. One fine day, he spots a pop-up book in an antique shop -- the perfect present for his beloved aunt's 100th birthday. When a thief steals the prized book, Paddington embarks on an epic quest to unmask the culprit before Aunt Lucy's big celebration. Sam The Movie Man gives us an inside look.

© 2018 WTSP-TV