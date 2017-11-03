It's Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month and research remains our best strategy in fighting pancreatic cancer. The Lustgarten Foundation is the largest private funder of pancreatic cancer research and with all of their efforts we now are on the verge of incredible scientific breakthroughs that will impact patient care. Thanks to private funding, 100% of every dollar raised goes directly to pancreatic cancer research. There will be a walk on March 3rd, 2018 at the Temple Terrace Family Recreation Complex on Whiteway Drive. For more details, go to lustgartentampabaywalk.org

