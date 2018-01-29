

Back by popular demand, Florida preschoolers can now enjoy the Sesame Street Safari of Fun Pirate Party weekends at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. To celebrate, join Sesame Street friends as they kick off a year of family events. Every Saturday & Sunday, starting February 3 through February 11, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., the new Sesame Street pirate weekends will feature character parades, themed story time, treasure scavenger hunts and dance parties! The 2018 Preschool Card is valid for unlimited visits at both Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and SeaWorld Orlando for children ages five or younger through December 31, 2018 and is exclusively for Florida residents. Advance registration is only available for a limited time and must be completed by May 20, 2018.









