Pizza your way… soo many options!

Talk about a South Tampa mainstay, Sally O'Neal's Pizza Hotline, is a family owned and operated business, that has served South Tampa since 1985. Their pizza is made from the best natural ingredients from locally sourced vegetables. From the fresh baker's yeast, to the homemade sauces, marinades, and dressings, to the best quality meats, Sally O'Neal's Pizza is all about serving the best product possible. In fact, their product of superior taste and quality has won many culinary awards, including national recognition as the best independent pizza business in Tampa Bay. Manager Peter Parker and owner Pat O'Neal, joined Great Day Tampa Bay for a Portobello Mushroom pizza taste test. For more info, go online to sallyonealspizza.com

