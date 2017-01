He’s known for his Food Network shows and ability to make REAL cooking look fun! Great Day host, Stephanie Webb, had the chance to catch up with “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives” host, Guy Fieri, about his new partnership with Planet Hollywood Observatory in Disney Springs. For more on the new menu and newly redesigned look: www.planethollywoodintl.com/restaurants/orlando/

(© 2017 WTSP)