Close Pollo Tropical adds Shrimp! Chaya Cardonick from Pollo Tropical joins GDTB live. Great Day Tampa Bay , WTSP 9:38 AM. EDT April 10, 2017 CONNECT TWEET PINTEREST You many know Pollo Tropical for their chicken and pork dishes, but now add shrimp to the mix. That’s right, they’ve expanded their menu. They’ve also added a new location in Lutz. For more information go to www.PolloTropical.com © 2017 WTSP-TV CONNECT TWEET PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Man pulled off United Airways plane set for Louisville Body missing teen found WFAA Breaking News Hernando Beach fire Helicopter helps fight brush fire in Hernando Brush fire burning 650 acres Coming soon: More hotels Aftermath of I-275 and Gandy Blvd. brush fire 7-11 attack Crews battle Hernando fire More Stories Neil Gorsuch sworn in as 113th Supreme Court justice Apr 10, 2017, 9:48 a.m. Study: Florida is No. 1 in road rage incidents… Apr 10, 2017, 9:00 a.m. New website lets you bid on your rent Apr 10, 2017, 10:10 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs