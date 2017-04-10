WTSP
Pollo Tropical adds Shrimp!

Chaya Cardonick from Pollo Tropical joins GDTB live.

Great Day Tampa Bay , WTSP 9:38 AM. EDT April 10, 2017

You many know Pollo Tropical for their chicken and pork dishes, but now add shrimp to the mix. That’s right, they’ve expanded their menu.  They’ve also added a new location in Lutz. For more information go to www.PolloTropical.com

