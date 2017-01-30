Portillo's Famous Hot dog restaurant gives back

Hot dog, Hot Dog, Hot Diggidy Dog. The famous hot dog restaurant, Portillo’s, is expected to open their second location in late September in front of University Mall where a former Firestone Complete Auto Care once stood on Fowler Avenue. Their Brandon location has provided thousands and thousands of Floridians the true Portillo's experience. That experience includes a hot dog building assembly line with a 1930s prohibition theme, but don't worry, Portillo's will offer its patrons beer. Named after Dick Portillo, who started the chain in 1963, the restaurant's namesake recommends the Italian beef, which is shipped from Chicago, and his favorite beef-n-sausage sandwich. The restaurant also offers ribs, tamales, salads and desserts among its more than 40 menu items. Portillo’s Field Marketing Coordinator, Kevin Cruz, joined Great Day Tampa Bay to talk about their new location and tasty menu items. For more info, go to www.portillos.com





(© 2017 WTSP)