Prevent a stroke

Stroke is the No. 5 cause of death, and the No. 1 cause of disability in the United States. Prevention is key! Great Day Tampa Bay sits down with Dr. James Lefler, a neurointerventional radiologist with the Florida Hospital Tampa Comprehensive Stroke Center. He gives tips on how to prevent stroke, as well as give information on Florida Hospital's innovative treatments.

The Florida Hospital Tampa Comprehensive Stroke Center uses a unique interdisciplinary team approach to stroke care, combining a number of related service areas, including the acute stroke team, neurointerventional radiology, neurosurgery, neurology, lab services, neuro-imaging and rehabilitation. This team of specialists works together to create a program of treatment and recovery tailored for each patient. For more information, please visit www.FHBrainandSpine.com

