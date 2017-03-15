Prodigy Cultural Arts Program Inspires!

Prodigy is a research-based prevention and diversion program for at-risk students in grades 1 through 12. Prodigy uses visual and performing arts, to reach over 3,000 students (annually) who live in high-risk neighborhoods. Prodigy is among the best performing diversion programs, with a non-recidivism rate of 85-93% since program inception in 2000, and an overall average of 89%. When it comes to cost savings the current cost analysis shows Prodigy to be among the lowest cost prevention and diversion programs at an average of $1,577 per student, even when all costs are included. Prodigy also saves the state of Florida additional expenses that are often accrued through juvenile crime and delinquency, while decreasing the risk of students going further into the juvenile justice system. For more info, go to www.uacdc.org



