Prodigy Gala Benefits Kids!

A great event is coming up that benefits the lives of our children. Great Day Tampa Bay talks to the organizers of the Prodigy Cultural Arts Program and their upcoming Art in the Park.

A few of the event’s highlights will reveal Prodigy students in the following performances: a drum line parade and step routine, spoken word by Desmond Roman, a break dance routine and choir selections. Also, artwork by youth artists enrolled in Prodigy will be on display for purchase.

University Area CDC offers support for thousands of Tampa residents through youth programs, adult education and resource assistance. Its primary mission is the redevelopment and sustainability of the at-risk areas surrounding University of South Florida's Tampa campus. For more information about University Area CDC, a 501(c)(3) public/private partnership and a designated Gold Bicycle Friendly Business, visit www.uacdc.org or call 813.558.5212.

