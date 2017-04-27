Prom Season is not so glamorous after all!

So, what does Prom and DUI’s have in common? Maybe young adults who are carrying themselves as 21-year old’s but there not. Prom season has become a time where teenagers put themselves and others in harm’s way do to drinking and driving. That’s why it’s important to hear from experts who have done the homework, to keep our kids safe.

Winters and Yonker is Tampa Bay's premier personal injury law firm, located in the heart of Tampa. Attorneys Bill Winters, Marc Yonker and Patrick Brannon all joined Great Day Tampa Bay with advice on playing it safe during prom season. For more info, go to wintersandyonker.com



© 2017 WTSP-TV