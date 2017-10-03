Tampa Hispanic Heritage, Inc.'s mission is to promote, preserve and celebrate Hispanic heritage in Tampa Bay. The organization's Vision is to contribute to the cultural richness of the Tampa Bay community fostering among Hispanic youth a desire for higher education and leadership to become examples and advocates of our language, music, food, traditions and values. President Odette Figueruelo and Vice President Aileen Rodriguez joined us today to share more on who they are and what they do.

