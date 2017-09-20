Proof is in the Pudding!

Is it a Food Allergy or Intolerance? You're feeling nauseous, tired, dizzy, fatigued, anxious, and your skin is breaking out in hives. You may be having a reaction to something you ate, but is it a food allergy you are experiencing or a food intolerance? Correctly identifying the issue could help you with a whole host of health issues that you may not realize are connected to your food. Sherry Torkos Joined Great Day Tampa Bay to show you how to identify and manage a histamine intolerance with food, drugs, supplements and lifestyle choices you should avoid, add and allow during the fall and winter months.

© 2017 WTSP-TV