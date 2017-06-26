Pure Point Financial

The Tampa Red White & Blue Festival returns to the Cotanchobee Park in Channelside this 4th of July! Enjoy a fun-filled evening of entertainment including Live Jazz on the Riverwalk, the return of the All-American Food Court featuring the best of Southern Favorites and Desserts, Watermelon Eating Contest, American Craft Vendors and so much more. Tash Johnson, Tampa Red White & Blue Festival Event Organizer, and George Leon, the Stilt Walking – Uncle Sam joined Great Day Tampa Bay for a Patriotic Fashion Show, to get you ready for the fourth. General admission is FREE! Event is open to the public! RSVP at www.CityFestivals.org for a chance to win one of many gate prizes being announced every hour throughout the celebration!



© 2017 WTSP-TV