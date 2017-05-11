You have been invited to participate in D1 Tampa's Grand Re-Opening Featuring Weights for Warriors Lift-A-Thon on May 20th from 10:00am-2:00pm! Raffles, Door Prizes, D1 Membership Deals, Food and Beverage Trucks, Local businesses vendors in the Tampa Bay Area, this event will be tons of FUN for the whole family! For more details, go to d1sportstraining.com/tampa/lift-a-thon/. Let’s help D1 Tampa Reach their Goal of $10,000 for Wounded Warriors Project.

