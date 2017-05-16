WTSP
Close

Quick, Easy, and Tasty Meals to Go!

Family Foodie Isabel Laessig joins GDTB live with the latest food trend.

Great Day Tampa Bay , WTSP 10:17 AM. EDT May 16, 2017

If you've heard of Buddha bowls, you know they're healthy, trendy and beautiful - they are blowing up Pinterest and Instagram.  Isabel Laessig, aka the “Family Foodie”, joined Great Day Tampa Bay for a savory lunch and dinner special. Also, on May 19th-21st, Isabel Laessig will host the Food Wine Conference in Orlando, Fl at Rosen Shingle Creek. For more info, go to foodwineconference.com

 

© 2017 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories