Radio Host Tedd Webb prepares to retire!

The legendary Tedd Webb of morning news radio 970 WFLA is retiring. He has been on the radio for decades with his partner Jack Harris for the last few decades. Tedd joined Great Day Tampa Bay for a sentimental trip down memory lane as he reflects on his epic career in Tampa Bay, what he'll miss and his top memories. Don't miss Tedd Webb’s countdown to January 31st, weekdays from 5-9 am on 970 news radio WFLA am

