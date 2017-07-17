Real Super Hero's in the Tampa Bay Area!

His name is Joseph Sotomayor. His title is “Cosplayer” (or costumer). His duty is to appear as Spider-Man for charity events and hospital visits. Sotomayor works with a number of costuming non-profit charity organizations throughout central Florida. Joseph joined Great Day Tampa Bay for an inside look at his Super Hero visits. You can find Joseph Sotomayor on various social media outlets like Instagram @ spider_menace and Facebook @ spider.menace to see his all of his Super Hero visits, Artwork, and everyday adventures.





