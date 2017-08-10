WTSP
Close

Realty-show star Dr. Jen Arnold joins Great Day Tampa Bay!

Realty-show star Dr. Jen Arnold sits down with Michael about her new role at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital.

Great Day Tampa Bay , WTSP 11:07 AM. EDT August 10, 2017

Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital recently welcomed its simulation center's new medical director, Dr. Jen Arnold. She is a neonatologist and nationally known expert in medical simulation… and many also recognize her from the hit reality TV show she stars in on TLC, The Little Couple. Jen joined Great Day to Tell us about her new role as medical director of the simulation center and to discuss her homecoming to St. Pete.  

© 2017 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories