Recounting Racism From Yesterdays Atrocities Through The Art of Film

“Detroit” is a true story of one of the most terrifying moments during the civil unrest that rocked Detroit in the summer of '67. During a police raid and arguably one of the largest RACE riots in United States History, the story is told of the 12th Street Riot and how three black men were murdered and nine others including two white men and two white women were brutally beat. Rollingstone.com has placed Detroit on its top list of “MUST See’s” in the month of August. Movie Man Sam sat down with the cast for your first look.

© 2017 WTSP-TV