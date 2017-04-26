Remember the Goonies? Its Flashback time!

The 12th Annual Sunscreen Film Festival kicks off this week! Today we had film festival director, Tony Armor, to preview this year’s festival. Plus, actor Robert Davi (“Goonies”, “License to Kill”, “Die Hard”) was on hand to talk about his new documentary, “Davi’s Way”, being show at the festival. The 12th Annual Sunscreen Film Festival is April 27- 30. Tickets start at just $8, visit sunscreenfilmfestival.com for the full schedule of workshops, screenings, and star-studded parties. For more info, go to http://sunscreenfilmfestival.com/

