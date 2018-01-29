The Rez Grill at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa opened in December of last year with a menu set up in a unique and fun way, and includes sections like "to hold" which features a selection of sandwiches like The Lobster Roll and The Rez Burger; and "table participation" which features dishes like Chicken and Waffles and St. Louis Ribs. The Rez Grill also has a dynamic bar program, where mixologists create made-to-order drinks using house-made syrups and juices and feature bottled cocktails served tableside. For more info, go to seminolehardrocktampa.com





© 2018 WTSP-TV