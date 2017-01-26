Prepare to be astonished and amazed by artists who redefine the word extreme in everything they do. The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey® are Bringing XTREME to Tampa, FL January 25-29, 2017, at the Amalie Arena. The big talk this year is all about Kristen Michelle Wilson, the first woman ringmaster for Ringling Bros, in all of it’s146-year rich history. Kristen joined us(GDTB) today to talk about her experience of running the show and how it feels to say goodbye to the circus, that is scheduled to shut down in May. All seats are reserved and tickets are available by calling 800-745-3000. For group rates, call 866-248-8740. Purchase tickets and view show times on Ringling.com.







